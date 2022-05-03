The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Andersons were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.