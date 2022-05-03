Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 85,423 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.