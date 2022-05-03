Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,799,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,439,000 after buying an additional 274,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 135,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

