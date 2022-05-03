Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,198 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

