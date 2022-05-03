Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

