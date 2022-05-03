Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

