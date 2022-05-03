Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,283 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.