Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

