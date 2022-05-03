Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

