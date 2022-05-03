Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

