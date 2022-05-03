MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $365.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.70. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

