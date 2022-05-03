Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $401,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after buying an additional 202,948 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $8,647,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 223,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in NV5 Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 205,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

