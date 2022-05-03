Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,800 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.