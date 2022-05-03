Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,248 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

