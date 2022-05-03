Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.35% of Berry Global Group worth $134,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after buying an additional 530,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

