Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

