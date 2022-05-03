Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.16. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

