Bank of America Corp DE Has $133.97 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,709,898 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 71,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $133,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

NYSE LPX opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

