Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $259,000 Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
