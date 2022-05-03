Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Thryv by 1,280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 78,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Thryv by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thryv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on THRY shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

THRY opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $910.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,785 shares of company stock valued at $66,643,969. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

