5,100 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

OPRX opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.51 million, a P/E ratio of 318.04 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

