Lyft’s (LYFT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 73.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

