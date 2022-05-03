Bank of America Corp DE Sells 496,980 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $137,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

