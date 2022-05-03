Bank of America Corp DE Has $137.47 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 223,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $137,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,579,000 after purchasing an additional 179,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

