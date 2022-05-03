Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,416,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.14% of Robert Half International worth $141,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NYSE:RHI opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

