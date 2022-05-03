Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $138,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

