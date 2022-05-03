Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $142,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000.

FNDF opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

