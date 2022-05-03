Bank of America Corp DE Sells 98,761 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $144,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

