Bank of America Corp DE Has $145.42 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $145,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 733,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.