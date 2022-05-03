Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.89% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $145,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after buying an additional 652,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,784,000 after buying an additional 374,575 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $57,530,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,033,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,600,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

