Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,956 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $148,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

