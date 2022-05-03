Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.23% of Barnes Group worth $147,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.