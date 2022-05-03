Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.02% of Conagra Brands worth $166,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 974,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 588,312 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

