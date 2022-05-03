Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.09% of Hasbro worth $152,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.