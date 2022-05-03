Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.38% of Snap-on worth $159,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

