Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.23% of Cedar Fair worth $148,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 178.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.