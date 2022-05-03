Bank of America Corp DE Buys 44,734 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.46% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $156,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

