Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Diodes were worth $165,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

