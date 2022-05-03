Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.03% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $165,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

GSY opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $50.53.

