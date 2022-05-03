Bank of America Corp DE Has $158.14 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of IDEX worth $158,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $190.08 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.