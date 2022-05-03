Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 126,753 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Coinbase Global worth $155,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 73.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

