Bank of America Corp DE Sells 267,425 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Trade Desk worth $152,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.82, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

