Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $161,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

