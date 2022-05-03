Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

