Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

