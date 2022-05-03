Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 665,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

