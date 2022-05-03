Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lamar Advertising worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

