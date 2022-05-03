Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of AECOM worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AECOM by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 898,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

