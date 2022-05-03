Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 272.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

