Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of TRGP opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.03 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

